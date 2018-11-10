Cold temps to more emergency calls

With the temperatures dropping, Shelby County fire officials want you to be safe and smart about how you're heating your home.
“Let’s not run any cords under the rugs, let’s not put charcoal in the fireplace, let’s not heat with the oven,” said Brent Perkins with the Shelby County Fire Department.
Officials said you should have your furnaces and other heating systems checked out by a professional.
“If you’re going to be using equipment and it hasn’t been looked at in a while make sure all the safety features are in tack, and functioning and that’s so important it cannot be underplayed,” said Perkins.
Shelby County responded to nearly 100 building fires last year.
Perkins said most them happened during the winter season and were sparked by alternative heating sources.
Perkins also said don't hesitate to call for help.
“People who think they can handle an emergency situation on their own and don’t realize how quickly a fire can spread, often find themselves in a situation they cannot manage and then they call 911 and a delayed call to 911 is a delayed response and then a fire is much larger than it should have been,” said Perkins.
