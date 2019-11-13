0 Cold weather makes warm cars a target for thieves, police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Cold weather makes warm cars a target for thieves, especially when they're left running and unattended.

It is a problem that happens in Memphis and FOX 13 learned it's becoming an issue in Southaven.

Southaven Police told FOX13 this type of crime can easily be prevented. They said it's a crime of opportunity that ties up resources and puts the public at risk.

According to Southaven Police, someone stole a car with the engine running when the driver went inside a Shell gas station Monday.

Tuesday, FOX13 found Brandon Johnson's car running with a door open. He was inside a store.​​​

Johnson said he does it often to keep the car warm when it's cold outside.

"Mistake learned. I learned something today," he told FOX13. "Glad you were here."

"That is something that can be stopped. It doesn't have to happen," Major Wayne Perkins with the Southaven Police Department said.

Southaven PD has investigated seven cases of cars stolen along the Goodman Drive corridor over the past month. None of the cars have been recovered and police believe the suspects could be from Tennessee.

"They could be transient people walking through the parking lot jumping in and taking off," Perkins said.

Memphis Police released a photo of a suspect wanted in a case Monday where thieves stole car after a mom left it running with her child inside when she went into a gas station. The child was dropped off unharmed.

"It is something that can be prevented by cutting off the car and taking the keys out," Perkins told FOX13.

Both Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office write citations for drivers caught leaving their car idling and unattended.

Southaven Police said they might consider asking their city to let them do the same. "It would have to be something we could have to discuss," Perkins said.

Johnson said he knows it is time to change old habits. He told FOX13, "You got to learn from them. It is what you do next."

When asked what he's going to do next time, he said, "Turn it off and go in the store."



