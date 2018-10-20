Colder temps heading towards the Mid-South

- Morning showers will end by mid-morning with clouds breaking up, too
- Saturday afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s
- Cold air arrives tonight dropping morning lows to near 40 for Sunday and Monday
- Some areas north of Shelby County could see frost both mornings
- Temperatures stay below average all week with things staying mostly dry
- Watch the video above for a breakdown of these cold temperatures!
