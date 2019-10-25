0 Collage Dance Collective is expanding in Binhampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Right here in the Mid-South there is a plan in the making to make Memphis home to the largest black owned dance studio in the south.

Collage Dance Collective in Binghampton already trains more than 500 children a week in dance.

Next year, the empty lot at the corner of Sam Cooper and Tillman will be a place where young men and women will be fully immersed in the art of dance.

The piece of property was purchased by Collage Dance Collective.

Right now the Collage studio is housed on Broad street in Binghampton.

One of the leaders of the dance company, Marcellus Harper told FOX13 the space is now too small to meet future plans.

"We are really at a point where we are unable to grow," Harper said.

Artistic director of school, Kevin Thomas said putting together performances in the space can be challenging.

"I can speak to how hard it was for me to set Swan Lake in these small studios. We have about 19 people in this studio. It's pretty impossible," Thomas said.

Every week Collage trains more than 500 children in dance.

More than 200 of their students train in their current studios.

"I have 20, 23, 24 kids in one class that is hard for a teacher to reach and touch every child," Thomas said.

The new facility will have five very large studios, enough to train all 500 plus students.

Harper said the decision to remain in Binghampton played a key part in making sure the dance company continued to be community oriented.

"We are excited to stay in that community and really be an anchor in Binghampton. So this new location I think is perfect," Harper said.

This weekend Collage Dance Collective will be performing at the Germantown Performing Arts Center.

For more information about the performance and ways to donate to Collage just click here.

