0 Colleagues in 'disbelief' after prominent Memphis businessman shot to death after charity event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for the person who shot and killed a prominent Memphis businessman.

Investigators said Glen Cofield was trying to get into his car after a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital when he was shot to death.

PREVIOUS STORY: Prominent Memphis businessman shot and killed during attempted robbery

It happened at Greater Lewis Street Church at the corner of East Parkway North and Poplar Avenue Friday night.

Officers found him the parking lot, and they believe it started as a robbery.

Cofield served on a board for the Juvenile Intervention and Faith Based Follow-up (JIFF) – which helps juvenile offenders stay out of trouble. And now, Cofield’s friends are remembering him for his focus on the youth.

Richard Graham is the executive director for JIFF.

“He was always about, what can I do to help? What can I do to continue to make a difference?” said Graham.

Cofield helped the organization with plans to buy its current building off Lauderdale Street.

“We know that kids need examples of positive role models and Glen was that,” Graham said.

Police believe the suspect drove off in a dark-colored car.

This murder comes less than a year after city leader Phil Trenary was shot and killed following a charity event in Downtown Memphis.

“It was just disbelief. I think we are all in disbelief that someone would take a man’s life that was so involved in trying to help our community,” said Graham.

As police continue to search for his killer, Graham said this is an opportunity to focus on changing the city for the better.

You are in a state of shock and state of disbelief. But then you realize – if you aren’t going to do it and get involved then who is?” Graham said.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the killing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

