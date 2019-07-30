Collierville computer store has unique response to thieves slamming truck into building

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn, - A local Collierville computer store was forced to open later than usual after thieves slammed into their business.
According to a Facebook post, which is filled with irony, Patton Computers is looking for help to find the suspects.
The business is a computer store, that also has a drive-through pharmacy.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
"Remodeling this morning.. Late-model Chevrolet truck had brake problems and messed up our front door. Any information about these young men who had an airbag explode upon impact, and maybe injured or have chest pain...," the post said.
The post attached photos that show laptop cases smashed and empty shelves.
It is not clear exactly how many laptops were taken or how much money the damages will total.
Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to please call the Collierville Police Department at 901-457-2500.
Patton Computers also said if the men need a prescription filled, they will be happy to help them.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}