Collierville Judge William Craig Hall, dead at 71

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville Judge William Craig Hall passed away Monday morning.
Investigators say he passed away at 6:00 this morning.
Judge Craig was elected as Municipal Judge of Collierville in 1983.
He was also appointed Municipal Judge of Rossville, Fayette County, Tennessee in 1984. He served on both benches.
Judge Craig also graduated from Collierville High and the University of Tennessee at Martin, class of 1971.
He was 71-years-old.
