Collierville man charged with raping 15-year-old after Facebook uncovers alleged relationship

MEMPHIS - A Collierville man is accused of having sex child a 15-year-old girl.
Samuel Ott is charged with statutory rape. The charge stem from an alleged sexual relationship with an underaged girl.
Police launched an investigation after being contacted by Facebook. The social media company provided information on a possible crime, according to an arrest affidavit.
The complaint from Facebook contained information from two users – one of them being Ott and the other being the 15-year-old – along with “an excerpt of messages” between the two, police said. The messages indicated the pair were involved in a sexual relationship, according to information in the arrest affidavit.
At the time of the conversations and alleged meet-ups, Ott was 21 and the victim was 15.
Police contacted the girl’s mother, who brought her in to speak with investigators.
The 15-year-old told MPD Ott was a “friend of the family.” The gave a typed statement saying she and Ott had sex multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit.
Ott was arrested and charged with statutory rape.
