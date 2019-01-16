Collierville man convicted in multi-vehicle crash that killed elderly couple on Poplar Avenue

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A Collierville man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of killing an elderly couple in a multi-vehicle crash in 2017.
Parker Jackson, 19, was determined to be responsible for the crash that killed John Longworth and his wife Gearldine Longworth, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
The crash happened on Oct. 4, 2017.
Both victims were 75-years-old, and the couple had been married for 54 years.
Jackson was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but nine months to be served on probation. His driving privileges were also revoked for 10 years.
Investigators said Jackson was driving his GMC pickup truck west on Poplar Avenue when he crashed into the couple’s Lexus sedan.
Witnesses said the Lexus had been stopped at the intersection and began turning north on Bray Station when the light turned red.
According to investigators, the light had been red for several seconds when the truck “accelerated through the intersection and struck the Lexus.”
The truck was estimated to be traveling 72 miles-per-hour in the 40 mph zone half a second prior to impact.
Jackson was sentenced to four years on each count of vehicular homicide and two years for aggravated assault.
A judge, however, set a February date for a hearing on a motion for a new trial.
