Collierville man sentenced to 80 months for child porn charges

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A Collierville man was sentenced to 80 months in a federal prison for possession of child pornography.
Investigators used a specialized software to identify people possessing and sharing known images of child pornography. They used peer-to-peer file sharing software to track down the suspect.
The program identified a computer using an I.P. address, which was later identified as being Patrick Harris of Collierville.
Police searched the Harris' residence and found numerous electronic devices containing thousands of images of child pornography.
Harris plead guilty to possession of child pornography in December 2017.
