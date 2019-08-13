Collierville native getting chance to showcase dancing talents on national stage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family and friends gathered around Monday night to support their hometown hero Sophie Pittman.
“I can’t even describe the feeling,” said Sophie’s father, Jeremy Pittman. “I was at a wedding the other day and the couple said how does it feel? Probably like the way you feel right now.”
Sophie, a Collierville native, is a finalist on the dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance. Getting there has been years in the making.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 people dead, 3 others hurt after multiple shootings over 5-hour span in Memphis
- After arrest of Curtis Watson, what are Tennessee officials doing with $57K reward?
- Authorities investigating after 11-month-old found at Memphis apartment, pronounced dead at hospital
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
“Really, seriously since she was about 12,” Pittman said. “She’s very dedicated and tenacious. When she decides she wants something she doesn’t give up.”
Pittman said getting a chance to showcase her talents on the national stage will go a long way in Sophie’s goal of becoming a major name in the dance industry.
FOX13 asked Pittman what the ultimate dream would be for his daughter. He said dancing on stage with another hometown hero.
“What would be really cool would be to come back to Memphis on tour with Justin Timberlake as one of his dancers,” he said. “That would be the ultimate.”
Sophie recently moved to Los Angeles to continue pursuing a career in dance. We’ll find out if she moves on in the competition next Monday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}