Collierville Police actively searching for assault suspect

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - The Collierville Police Department is actively searching for an assault suspect in their city.
According to Collierville PD, Saturday evening around 7:30, the suspect driving a newer model dark gray Toyota sedan with Florida license plate 633-YSZ, assaulted his female passenger.
The suspect was described as a male black, approximately 6ft tall, medium build wearing a white shirt with a dark colored jogging suit over it.
The suspect was said to have short black hair and some type of facial hair. The unknown victim, who is also in the vehicle with the suspect, was said to be a female white in her early 30's with brown hair.
The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling west bound on E. Shelby Dr. from Forest Hill Irene Rd.
If you have any information concerning this investigation, contact Collierville Police Department at 901-853-3207.
