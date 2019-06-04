0 Collierville Police Department's 'Use of Force' policy under scrutiny after deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is taking a hard look at the Collierville Police Department’s “Use of Force” policy after an officer shot and killed David Hoal, 59, at this home on Valleywood Cove.

TBI officials said Hoal was potentially suicidal when police found him with a gun in his backyard.

RELATED: Son speaks out after father shot and killed by Collierville police officer

The Collierville Police Department follows a ‘use of force’ continuum that starts with physical presence and verbal warnings as the least aggressive approach and ramps up to deadly force – which is the most aggressive.

While responding to Monday morning’s call, TBI said Collierville police officers warned Hoal to drop his weapon.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

According to the policy: “When officers are about to invoke deadly force, they shall, when possible, issue a verbal warning to the suspect. In this warning, officers shall identify themselves as police officers and instruct the suspect to cease the threatening action that has caused the officer to consider the use of deadly force.”

After several demands, TBI officials said they are still investigating what caused one officer to open fire and kill Hoal.

“When you have a suicide call that person has threatened their own life, one of the things you have keep in mind is that person doesn’t have any regards for his own life. Then they pose a threat to the officers as well as their own life,” said Michael Collins, retired lieutenant with the Shelby County Sheriff Office.

Collins said a toxicology report will help clarify what else may have led up the shooting.

“[It’ll] determine if this person had any kind of drug or anything that may have altered his state of mind to commit this suicide in the beginning or pose a threat to the officers as well,” said Collins.

But others in the community are questioning the deadly shooting.

“One person being killed by police is one too many,” said community activist Hunter Demster.

He said the policy doesn’t factor in enough training for officers. The Collierville Police Department said they have a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program, but TBI hasn’t stated if those officers responded to the scene on Monday morning.

“I think we need to triple the amount of de-escalation training that these officers. I think that instead of giving these ‘control the situation’ demands, I think we need to approach these situations with empathy and compassion and try to get through to these people,” said Demster.

The policy also states post-traumatic psychological services will be required when officers were involved in a shooting incident.

This case is the 20th officer-involved shooting cases being investigated by TBI this year.

There was an officer-involved shooting involving the Memphis Police Department in January and another involving the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in February.

Both shootings were deadly.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.