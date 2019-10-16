Collierville Police investigating string of car burglaries, 6 suspects in custody, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - The Collierville Police Department is investigating a string of car burglaries near the Dogwood Creek and Almadale Farms apartments.
Two stolen vehicles have been recovered, one from Memphis and one from Hernando, MS.
CPD currently has 6 suspects in custody.
CPD is in the area of the Dogwood Creek Apartments and Almadale Farms investigating several auto burglaries. Officers have 6 suspects in custody and have recovered 2 stolen vehicles, one from Memphis and the other from Hernando.
Thanks to @GermantownPD for assistance!
— Collierville Police (@colliervillepd) October 16, 2019
