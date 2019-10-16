  • Collierville Police investigating string of car burglaries, 6 suspects in custody, police say

    Updated:

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - The Collierville Police Department is investigating a string of car burglaries near the Dogwood Creek and Almadale Farms apartments. 

    Two stolen vehicles have been recovered, one from Memphis and one from Hernando, MS. 

    CPD currently has 6 suspects in custody. 

    CPD is in the area of the Dogwood Creek Apartments and Almadale Farms investigating several auto burglaries. Officers have 6 suspects in custody and have recovered 2 stolen vehicles, one from Memphis and the other from Hernando.

    Thanks to @GermantownPD for assistance!

    — Collierville Police (@colliervillepd) October 16, 2019

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories