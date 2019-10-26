Collierville police searching for suspects after a string of break-ins

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville police are searching for occupants inside a silver Ford SUV.
Officers believe the suspects broke into a home off Ashglen Circle on Oct. 22 and stole several belongings, including a TV and gun.
Officers believe the same suspects could be connected to burglaries in Germantown.
In Germantown, police are investigating eight burglaries over the past three months.
Four burglaries happened this month and officers are trying to figure out if the suspects in Collierville are connected to two Germantown burglaries.
Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo told FOX13, "we do a good job of community policing and opened up an 8th district this year and not to combat crime or anything, but make sure we stay ahead of it."
Germantown police say residential burglaries are down 38% this year compared to last year over the same time period.
