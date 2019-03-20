COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A prosecutor in Collierville has resigned from his position, according to officials.
Collierville’s Assistant Town Prosecutor Mike Cross has notified the city he is resigning from his job effective immediately.
A statement from the city said Cross said the resignation is due to health reasons.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement saying it had revoked Cross’s authority to act on behalf of the DA’s office.
This all comes after a federal court case mentioned Cross.
That case said Cross wrote a social media post that praised white nationalists as “good, God-fearing patriots.”
The full Facebook comment revealed by federal court documents is below:
"As for Charlottesville, what's not being emphasized is why the White Nationalists came prepared to fight. In fact, however, they came prepared to defend themselves as a result of what happened in NOLA. In NOLA, the pro-Confederate legacy supporters came unarmed in street clothes and got the hell beat out of them by BLM, Antifa and their ilk. Charlottesville, however, was going to be different. This time the 'good guys' were ready to defend themselves — and they did! And that's what's giving the Leftists heartburn. They can't stand it when good God-fearing patriots stand up to them — and win! When the good guys truly get fed up and truly truly organize there is nothing that patriots can't accomplish ..."
