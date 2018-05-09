0 Collierville recieves recommendations for promoting diversity after racist incident last fall

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville is considering recommendations from a consultant the town hired last year to study its inclusion efforts, and explain what more the town can do to promote diversity.

The study was prompted by an incident last Fall, when two teens were charged with spray painting racial slurs on a pastor’s vehicle.

As part of the study, the private consultant gathered a group of people from differing cultures, religions and ethnicities, to discuss what living in Collierville is like for people from various backgrounds.

“Last fall, when two middle school students spray painted a racial slur on a vehicle at Collierville High School, we were shocked,” Mark Heuberger, a spokesperson for the Town of Collierville, said in an email. “But even more disturbing was the notion that such divisiveness existed in Collierville.”

The meetings between members of the community and the consultant were private and they were not recorded, to encourage participants to speak candidly.

The consultant took a page-long list of recommendations from the group to town officials.

One recommendation was to encourage diversity in town leadership positions and in the hiring and selection process for jobs and appointments.

Another recommendation asked the town to build more affordable housing. The group also suggested police focus less on issuing traffic tickets, and increase their focus on safety and security on local streets.

Participants referred to the location of Suggs Park at the “diverse part of the city,” and encouraged the town to use the park for community events.

“It was not unexpected that some of the recommendations and suggestions for the Town included things we already have addressed,” Heuberger said. “Other recommendations are being reviewed. Those recommendations that staff can address are already being reviewed and in some cases, already implemented.”

“A couple of examples of things that we had already started before the study was commissioned is sensitivity training for town employees, which has been being conducted for about a year; and diversity employment recruitment efforts which has been in place for several years,” Heuberger added.

The group also made recommendations for the Collierville School District, such as making diversity and inclusion awareness part of the district’s curriculum.

The consultant also said the focus group wanted diversity and inclusion training for school staff.

Jeff Jones, Chief of Staff for Collierville Schools, did not immediately respond to FOX13’s request for comment on the recommendations.

