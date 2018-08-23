COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A Collierville High School student found a racial slur scratched into her desk on Monday, and residents made it clear to school board members that enough is enough.
The father of the student whose desk was vandalized was one of several people who spoke out during the school board meeting Wednesday.
Pastor Linwood Dillard said his 15-year-old daughter isn’t comfortable knowing two other students defaced her desk at school.
“She said, ‘I’m annoyed because this happens every year,’” Dillard said.
But that incident was not the only one supporters brought up.
Residents also mentioned an incident more than a year ago, when two Collierville High School students wrote a racial slur on a pastor’s vehicle.
The strong message supporters had for the school board, and what the administration is doing to prevent future incidents – on FOX13 News at 9.
