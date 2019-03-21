0 Collierville Schools Athletic Director arrested for domestic assault, police say

The athletic director of a local school district has been arrested.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

According to Collierville police, Dr. Dan Holcomb, the Athletic Director for Collierville Schools was placed behind bars for domestic assault.

Collierville police sent FOX13 a copy of the police report which said Holcomb got into a fight with his wife over him moving his stuff out of the house.

Holcomb yelled at the victim and then threw a self into the center of the living room, police said. He also flipped a chair which had stuff sitting on it.

The police report said officers contacted Holcomb and he came into the station to talk to police. While he was there, he said his wife told him "he was abandoning the house and his family and she would keep him from seeing the children which is what started the argument."

Dr. Holcomb was arrested at the station and charged with Domestic Violence Assault.

Collierville Schools sent FOX13 the following response:

"Dr. Dan Holcomb notified Collierville Schools on Monday that he had been peaceably arrested during Spring Break as a result of an incident that occurred at his private residence. Although this did not occur on school property or even on a school day, Dr. Holcomb was suspended without pay while we conduct our investigation. It is our understanding that he and his attorney, with the full support of the alleged victim, are appearing in Collierville Court today to petition that the single misdemeanor charge be dismissed. Once we are notified of the outcome, the superintendent will make a determination regarding his return to work."

This is a developing story. Check back online and tune in on-air for updates.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.