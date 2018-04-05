0 Collierville Schools fixing deficiencies found in audit

The Collierville school system is fixing significant deficiencies found by a state investigation.

The State Comptroller’s Office focused on misappropriation of funds, band equipment and entering contracts without proper approval.

The audit says this stems from problems found in the 2017 school year.

The report found student fees were being improperly deposited into the booster account when state law requires these fees to be deposited into the school’s student activity account.

The report could not conclude how much money was put in the wrong account.

The corrective action plan says going forward the principal will be charged with reviewing the records.

The audit also found the school did not get alderman approval for lease contracts they entered into.

The school said in response that the board did not know about the requirement for town approval.

The report did not give specifics as to which contracts were entered into, but the corrective action plan says going forward, leases will be approved by the governing body before being entered into.

The proposed completion date for the two corrections listed in this letter is June 30th of this year.

When asked for comment by the district, a spokesperson told me the Superintendent and CFO were out of town on school business and to refer to this correction letter.

The full report is here. The correction action letter is on page 82.

