Collierville Schools Superintendent John Aitken announces retirement

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville Superintendent John Aitken announced his retirement during a school board meeting on Thursday night.

    The 60-year-old will retire from Collierville Schools on June 30, 2019.

    Aitken, who is Collierville's first superintendent, has served in this position for 5 1/2 years.

    The board is hiring a third-party search firm that will search for a new superintendent.

