Collierville Schools Superintendent John Aitken announces retirement

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville Superintendent John Aitken announced his retirement during a school board meeting on Thursday night.
The 60-year-old will retire from Collierville Schools on June 30, 2019.
Aitken, who is Collierville's first superintendent, has served in this position for 5 1/2 years.
The board is hiring a third-party search firm that will search for a new superintendent.
