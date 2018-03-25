0 Collierville woman attacked inside own home

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville Police are looking for three suspects after a home invasion on the 1100 block of Old Hearthstone Circle E.

Police told FOX13 a woman had a serious head injury from the crime, and was taken to the hospital. The suspects fled the scene before they got there.

We spoke to the victim’s husband off camera. He told us she is out of the hospital, but is too shaken up to come home. She is staying with her mother at her house.

Resheka Douglas told us she lives close to the home where it happened, and the event made her more cautious.

“I have a 3-year-old and a 12-year-old,” she said. “I know if something like that happened to me I wouldn’t know how to cope with that.”

Neighbors say the victim has young children herself.

“Really, you’re helpless when that happens,” Douglas said.

Police believe the suspects fled in an early 2000 model Nissan Sentra. If you have any information about this crime, call their investigation division at 901-457-2520.

