Color of the fire hydrant outside your house could mean life or death

    By: Jim Spiewak

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Red top painted fire hydrants don't put out enough water to put out fires of homes.

    That's been a complaint of one Collierville resident who says he first notified MLGW of this issue three years ago and nothing has been done about it. He said two houses have burned down since then and he's concerned it can happen to him.

     

    He told FOX13 he was told they put out 1,500 gallons a minute instead of 2,500 gallons a minute. He said the chief told him that equates to only being able to put out a 1,500 sq/ft. home and all the homes in the area are at least 4,000 sq./ft.

     

    Chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, is pressing MLGW for answers on why they knew about this for 3 years and the issue is still causing concern to residents.

