0 Comcast expands network to reach rural counties

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - Most of us take internet access for granted and in many rural areas, is a luxury

More than 2,000 homes in Tipton County now have access to fast internet after Comcast expanded their network.

Governor Bill Lee attended the announcement Monday to explain the importance of technology in rural Tennessee.

FOX13 broke down how these homes get broadband and will offer more opportunity for work and entrepreneurship.

Internet is something people need to stay connected economically, financially and socially.

“It’s difficult to educate your children these days, there are more educational opportunities for kids on the internet,” Gov. Lee said.

Some of those who received fast internet might once use cell phones for internet service.

With the expansion of Comcast's network, many school age children can do homework online for the first time.

The governor said connecting rural Tennessee with access to high-speed internet will be important to the progress of the state.

“If our rural communities are struggling than we as a state are not fully healthy,” he said.

Some newly connected households may qualify for the Comcast Internet Essentials Program.

The program has already provided high speed internet to 8 million people from low income households.

“Technology is becoming more and more important,” he said. “In this part of the country, for instance, agriculture technology, ag tech companies are a part of the future.”

Also, 10 students from Covington Area Schools received lap tops from Xfinity and for many of them, it’s their first personal computer.



