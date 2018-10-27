  • Comfortable and sunny weekend forecast in the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    • A comfortable and sunny Saturday forecast expected with highs in the mid-60s
    • Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s
    • Dry conditions stick with us through the start of next week
    • Tracking our next rain chance into the area by Wednesday – Halloween 🎃
