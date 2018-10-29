  • Comfortable conditions, warm temperatures forecast for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Expecting a comfortable afternoon with highs near 70 under a sunny sky
    • Warm air sends our highs into the low 80s on Tuesday
    • Our next rain maker brings in rain on Halloween and lingers through Thursday morning
    • Trick-or-Treating will likely see wet weather with a few storms also possible
    • Watch the video above for a look at your Monday afternoon forecast!

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories