Comfortable conditions, warm temperatures forecast for Mid-South

- Expecting a comfortable afternoon with highs near 70 under a sunny sky
- Warm air sends our highs into the low 80s on Tuesday
- Our next rain maker brings in rain on Halloween and lingers through Thursday morning
- Trick-or-Treating will likely see wet weather with a few storms also possible
- Watch the video above for a look at your Monday afternoon forecast!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Semi hauling washing machines on I-40 busted with nearly $1 million in drugs
- Man charged with killing girlfriend’s 3-year-old in DeSoto County
- $8000 worth of wigs and beauty supplies stolen from Memphis store
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}