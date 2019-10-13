Comfortable, fall day with a cool-down coming Wednesday

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Today will be another comfortable, fall day with highs in the upper 60s
- A few clouds and an isolated shower are possible across north MS
- Clouds will increase through the day tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s
- Showers and isolated storms arrive Tuesday – mainly across north MS
- Another cool-down will drop overnight lows to the 40s by Wed.
- Watch the video above for the latest on Tuesday’s rain chance!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}