  • Comfortable, fall day with a cool-down coming Wednesday

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Today will be another comfortable, fall day with highs in the upper 60s
    • A few clouds and an isolated shower are possible across north MS
    • Clouds will increase through the day tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s
    • Showers and isolated storms arrive Tuesday mainly across north MS
    • Another cool-down will drop overnight lows to the 40s by Wed. 
    • Watch the video above for the latest on Tuesday’s rain chance!

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories