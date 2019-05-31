0 Commissioners make budget amendment for potential MATA funding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There may be funding for the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) from the county for the first time.

Several Shelby County Commissioners sponsored a $2.5 million budget amendment this week.

But this funding isn’t a guarantee.

Chairman Van Turner said commissioners are reviewing about $12 million in additional budget requests including MATA. He said the county is also facing a $2 million deficit, so something will get cut.

“We gotta find the money without a tax rate increase,” said Turner.

Turner said money is tight this budget season, but he said it’s time for the county to support public transportation. He believes it’ll have an impact on economic development.

“Transportation is an issue. If we want our citizens to avail themselves of those opportunities or that employment, then they need to be able to get from those jobs consistently,” he said.

Right now, Turner said money may come the county’s Pay-As-You-Go account or the general fund.

“We gotta cut some stuff out to fund what you what to fund. So, where are we going to cut? And so, you know that’s we have to reconciliation. Some things might be shifted around,” said Turner.

Members of the Memphis Bus Riders Union said they would like to see more for MATA, but this is a good start.

Members said they want this money to go directly to bus operations.

“We want to see this going to running more bus routes, running more frequent service and getting more service on nights and weekends. You know, these are the things that bus riders are really interested in and when MATA has budget issues these are the things that get threatened first,” said Justin Davis, organizer for Memphis Bus Riders Union.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland proposed a $2.5 million increase for MATA and next week, the Bus Riders Union will be urging city council to approve more.

If the county moves forward with funding MATA, Turner said they want representation on the transit authority’s board.

Currently, there are more than 150 bus routes and more than 4,000 bus stops across Memphis.

According to MATA, there were 6.6 million rides last year across all of its modes of transportation.

