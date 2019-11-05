0 Commissioners urge Mayor Harris to fire director of corrections amid harassment allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Director of Corrections is under review.

Commissioners issued a vote of "No Confidence" in director Anthony Alexander and now they're urging Mayor Lee Harris to fire Alexander from his role.

The resolution said there are allegations that Director Anthony Alexander doesn't live in the county, which is a requirement.

Former corrections officers say concerns go beyond residency issues, there are allegations of harassment and mistreatment of employees.

Gerald Green, a former Department of Corrections employee spoke to FOX13 about these issues coming to light.

"You gotta actually work there to understand the people's cry. If you're on the outside looking in, you'd never know so, we've been crying out, crying out," Green said.

Green said Alexander has allegedly harassed, retaliated against and refused to provide accommodations for employees who were suffering from PTSD.

Gerald told FOX13 the hesitation to come out Monday night due to fear of retaliation is very real.

"Its real, its super real. People wanted to be here today and changed their mind last minute because they have to go to work to deal with it."

Monday night commissioners passed a vote of no confidence in Alexander, the resolution urges Mayor Lee Harris to terminate Alexander.

Green claims former Mayor Luttrell knew about Alexander's residency violation when he was appointed.

FOX13 spoke to Luttrell over the phone after Monday's vote, and he said that's not the case.

"When he was appointed the director, it was the understanding that he was a resident of Shelby County. During my tenure, we didn't wave that requirement a single time. The charter was pretty clear."

County administrators said they're reviewing these allegations, but since it's a personnel matter, there isn't much that can be shared publicly.

Green said the vote of no confidence is a step in the right direction.

"I'm glad they came together and listened to the people," said Green.

The county said Director Alexander is taking some time off sot they haven't had a chance to talk with him about this future within Shelby County.

