0 Community advocates say deadly shooting of local store owner reflects lack of homeless resources

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Berclair community is grieving the loss of business owner Ahmad Khmous.

Police said Dorsey Rawls, 39, shot and killed him last week outside the “Z” Store.

Several customers told FOX13 Rawls was likely homeless and may have needed mental health treatment.

Members of Memphis Voices of Palestine believe this shooting reflects the lack of resources for the homeless community.

“It’s been so sad. The last couple of years because it’s really increased [in Berclair],” said Heather Jendoubi with Memphis Voices of Palestine.

MPD doesn't know if Rawls was homeless or not.

FOX13’s Kirstin Garriss went to his last known address on South Highland Street which was listed in the county’s Criminal Justice System Online Portal.

Our crews checked both ends of the street but couldn’t find his listed address.

Rawls' TBI background check also listed him as unemployed from 2003 to 2013.

“If nothing else I hope that we get to start talking about what we need as a community need around people experiencing homelessness, mental health issues and drug addiction too,” said Jendoubi.

There are several shelters in Memphis, and organizations like the Hospitality Hub are expanding their operations with more resources and creating a new emergency women's shelter.

But advocates said there are limited options for homeless men.

Jendoubi believes there needs to be more resources addressing the root cause of homelessness.

“Starting with a living wage, starting with allocating funds for homelessness and drug addictions. Things that are a result of a toxic environment,” said Jendoubi.

During the 2018 Point-In-Time count, there were 1,226 individuals who were homeless in Memphis/Shelby County.

