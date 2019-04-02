Community college student arrested after guns, dozens of drug-laced desserts found in dorm room

COAHOMA CO., Miss. - A Southaven man is facing felony charges for having drug-laced cookies and an assault rifle on campus at Coahoma County Community College.
FOX13 found out the arrest came from social media tips.
The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 they served a search warrant on Hardest Vaughn’s dorm room and found guns and cookies that will have to be tested at the crime lab.
Law enforcement laid out the goods they said Vaughn, 19, was keeping in his dorm room – more than two dozen brownies and cookies laced with THC.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
“Actually, chocolate chip cookies and these items are laced with THC which is the main ingredient in marijuana,” said Chief Deputy Leon Williams.
Vaughn is a junior at the college and is facing felony drug and weapons charges. The cookies will have to be sent to the state crime lab to be tested to see how much THC is actually in them.
“So, it is laced with that and as a result this individual is selling these in the Clarksdale area,” Williams said.
Law enforcement told FOX13 they found an AR-15 in the room and a semiautomatic pistol as well.
“There were firearms that were confiscated. One was a pistol and a rifle with a 30-round magazine and knives and manufactured baking goods,” said Will Rooker with the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said Vaughn does not have any priors. He is being held in the Coahoma County Jail.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}