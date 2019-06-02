0 Community holds Stop the Violence rally to honor double shooting victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Communities in the Raleigh-Frayser area came together for a Stop the Violence rally today to remember an uncle and nephew killed in a double shooting earlier this week.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 3300 block of Egypt Central.

Derrick Cody plastered signs that read, “Stop the envy and hate” on side of the Raleigh Community Center.

"We talk about what's real, it’s time to do something that is real,” Cody said.

Cody says his good friend, Demarco Foote lost his life Tuesday after someone shot him.

Foote’s nephew, Jarico Cooper also died in the shooting.

Cody told FOX13, Foote didn’t involve himself with violent people.

"Any time a person of character or humble gentleman like him, it’s time to show love and support,” Cody said.

Today’s rally started at the Raleigh Community Center but ended in the same neighborhood where someone took their lives.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

According to investigators, officers found Demarco and Jarico inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both died on the scene.

"Why, why is there so much hatred. Why is it that when you see somebody with a nice car, something going for them you want to take it from them. You can work hard and get it yourself just like Marco did,” Cody said.

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department have not released any information about the shooter or people involved.

"A person of his character as humble as he was it's respected in the Raleigh community,” Cody said.

Memphis Police are asking if you have any information, in this case, to please call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.