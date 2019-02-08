0 Community in Mississippi tired of brown, dirty water inside their homes

HORN LAKE, Miss. - People who live in Horn Lake, Mississippi are sick and tired of dealing with brown water.

Neighbors said they have been dealing with this problem for about a year in the twin lakes subdivision.

A viewer shared a video with FOX13 of murky water coming out of a faucet last week.

“It’s been a really big pain when you rush in the morning and the running water comes out brown and you have to get a bottle of water to brush your teeth,” said Brianna Lewis.

Lewis lives off Patricia Drive with her parents. She said her family spends lots of money taking clothes to the laundromat because they don’t want their clothes to be stained.

She said a new white comforter was ruined when they washed it in the dirty water in the past.

“It was completely white before she put it in there and she was like what is that,” said Lewis.

Other neighbors like Diane Smith kept a jar of brown water as evidence.

She brought the jar to city hall once to get her message across but still feels like her complaints are being ignored.

“You see things floating in it, you are going I don’t even want to know what that is and if you have a dishwasher you’re washing the dishes in it,” said Smith.

Horn Lake City Mayor Allen Latimer told FOX13 he only received a complaint last Friday.

Latimer said he sent crews to the Twin Lakes subdivision Thursday morning to fix the problem.

Later in the afternoon the water appeared to look clearer, but neighbors believe this is just a temporary fix.

“When they say they haven’t had many complaints that irritates me, that really irritates me. I know I complained several times every month,” said Smith.

Latimer said the city replaced the water pumping system about a year ago. FOX13 asked if the new system was causing the problems but we did not hear back.

FOX13 kept a sample from Smith and decided to get our own sample this afternoon to test it this week.

