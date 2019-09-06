0 Community leader demands change after police say teen attempted to run officers over

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police said the driver who attempted to run officers over with his car Friday morning was only 17 years old.

That teen is now in jail after leading officers on a chase. Officers fired shots but missed the teen before he crashed his car into a home – causing a gas leak.

>>Police investigating after officer-involved shooting, car chase on Lamar Avenue

FOX13 spoke to a man in Midtown that said he's taking action to combat teenage crime in the city.

Stevie Moore said after recent incidents, he's going to schedule a community conversation with council members concerning recent violence in the city, especially among teenagers.

The community leader said he's afraid what happened to his son more than 15 years ago is going to happen to another young person.

"No parent wants to see what I saw, in 2003 I had to walk out and see a kid shot with a AK 47 assault rifle."

Moore started his nonprofit, Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives, after his 23-year-old son Prentice was murdered. His son got in an argument with someone after leaving a nightclub.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"Bullet went through his head. Tore his head off… They wanted me to have a closed casket, but I said ‘no,'" Moore explained. "I wanted the young people to see what's going to happen, how you going to look when you get shot."

We talked to Moore directly after a 17-year-old led officers on a chase after reports of a stolen car.

Police said they spotted the car, the driver refused commands from the officer, then the officers fired shots – but missed. MPD said the driver ran off after the crash.

Moore said he's asking city council member to bring several people from their district to have a community discussion. One they meet, he will ask for their support.

He wants state lawmakers to look into tougher gun laws and bail bonds laws. He said some people he speaks to at the corrections facility know how to get over on police.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.