Community leaders demanding Memphis build new community center in place of mold-infested one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Ed Rice Community Center is expected to reopen this week.
That comes after it shut down recently due to a possible mold contamination problem.
Now, community leaders are demanding that the city rebuild a new community center sooner rather than later.
More than 20 leaders stood outside the community center Tuesday, as it is closed “until further notice” while the city investigates a possible mold problem.
Last week, a Shelby County election commissioner told FOX13 a poll worker got sick working the election.
“If they decide to open up a community center tomorrow, our number one priority that needs to be expedited, we can’t wait two years for another community center, we need a community center now,” said Stephanie Love, an SCS school board member. “Our children need somewhere to go now.”
The city’s spokesperson said the first phase starts next year.
“Before we do anything with the building, they have to come up with a design that’s what this first year is about – $960,000 to come up with a design,” said Ursula Madden.
The community is also asking Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to consider letting MLK Prep become a safe-haven for kids to come after school while they wait to see what’s next for Ed Rice.
Right now, students are being sent more than three miles from the community center, but Love said transportation is still a problem.
