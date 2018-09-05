0 Community leaders demanding Memphis build new community center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Ed Rice Community Center is expected to reopen this week.

That comes after it shut down recently due to a possible mold contamination problem.

Now, community leaders are demanding that the city rebuild a new community center sooner rather than later.

More than 20 leaders stood outside the community center Tuesday, as it is closed “until further notice” while the city investigates a possible mold problem.

Last week, a Shelby County election commissioner told FOX13 a poll worker got sick working the election.

“If they decide to open up a community center tomorrow, our number one priority that needs to be expedited, we can’t wait two years for another community center, we need a community center now,” said Stephanie Love, an SCS school board member. “Our children need somewhere to go now.”

The city’s spokesperson said the first phase starts next year.

“Before we do anything with the building, they have to come up with a design that’s what this first year is about – $960,000 to come up with a design,” said Ursula Madden.

Testing shows that Ed Rice Community Center may not be a public threat.

“The initial report so far is that there aren’t any concerns internally with what the environmental expert came back with, they’re doing a double check to make sure,” Madden said.

“Even if the report comes back as that everything was all clear and good to go go, who is going to send their child here because the fact that it’s tainted now,” said TN State Rep. Antonio Parkinson.

Right now students are being sent to other facilities more than three miles away. Last week we told you Shelby County Election Commissioners are going to look for a new voting site.

They told FOX13 they will post notices at Ed Rice Community Center letting them know where to go on Election Day and for early voting.

The community is also asking Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to consider letting MLK Prep become a safe-haven for kids to come after school while they wait to see what’s next for Ed Rice.

Right now, students are being sent more than three miles from the community center, but Love said transportation is still a problem.

