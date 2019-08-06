0 Community leaders helping SCS students deal with trauma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Frayser community leader is helping Shelby County School students deal with trauma.

This will be the first full year community leaders are partnering with SCS by offering a training program to help kids with unfortunate circumstances.

Pastor Charlie Caswell said the recent deputy-involved shooting that happened in Downtown Memphis is one of the many reasons he’s partnering with Shelby County Schools.

He explained when you notice kids going back to school with a blank stare, sometimes it means something traumatic happened in their lives.

“We have a generation on the rise of babies coming up, plenty of children coming up and they are not even making it past nine and 10 years old,” said local Pearl McCoy.

McCoy spoke with FOX13 minutes after she witnessed yellow tape, flashing lights and dozens of investigators near North 4th and Exchange in Downtown Memphis after a deputy-involved shooting.

“I feel out kids need better than to see yellow tape all the time in our city – they deserve better.”

Pastor Caswell with the Legacy of Legends Community Corporation said he received a lot of phone calls from people in his Frayser community saying they were becoming traumatized by images similar to this.

That’s why he moved his office to Clifton Drive in Frayser located at Impact Ministry. This school year, he and his team plan to help children have to witness horrific images.

“These things have an impact, and many times our children are left to deal without anyone asking what happened to them and what can we do to help them,” said Pastor Caswell.

Caswell said the new building serves as a safe-haven for children and their families.

Families will be referred to his office by police and school leaders. The next step is to make an assessment to find out what the child’s needs are.

“Actually, provide the family with therapy and counseling but then children who don’t need long term counseling that we then continue to provide them with natural community support to bringing pastors in the community around that family,” Caswell explained.

Caswell said his office is also teaming up with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.

For more information, you can call 901-236-4604.

