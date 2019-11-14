0 Community leaders remain tight-lipped about possible Amazon development in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Community leaders remain tight-lipped about a new development coming to Raleigh. It's known by the codename ‘Project Isis' and is expected to attract 1000 jobs

A document from the Shelby County Register's Office revealed Amazon purchased the land just north of the Nike Distribution Center.

Tennessee State Rep. Antonio Parkinson represents the area. He told FOX13 a number of community leaders played a role in pushing the project but would not confirm Amazon is behind the construction.

"I can neither confirm nor deny whether or not Amazon is going to be here, but it has a lot of markings of an entity like that," Parkinson told FOX13.

Kahari Arnold owns Cuts and Styles Barbershop. It's just down the street from the development.

He told FOX13 he believes this new announcement is going to take his business to the next level.

"It's going to uplift our business a lot," she said. "We're hoping that people come over and create a good environment. Get a good haircut and get right back to work."

In September, FOX13 reported these jobs will likely pay $15 an hour.

Shelby County Commissioner Willie Brooks said at the time the distribution and warehouse facility would attract warehouse logistics jobs.

Raleigh Community Development Corporation is one organization that had a lot to do with pushing for the development.

FOX13 asked Parkinson how community leaders can confirm whether them pushing it is going to be a successful project. He said it's no different from what happened at the Nike Distribution Center across the street.

"One of the things that they pushed was the fact that setting up shop here is going to be a catalyst for more businesses to come to this area and set up shop here also. And we're seeing the fruits of that," he said.

One reason many community leaders are remaining quiet about the development could be because deals like this one often come with a confidentiality agreement.

FOX13 has reached out to Amazon. A spokesperson said the company is going to provide a statement. We will share that when we receive it.

