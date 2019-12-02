  • Community meeting held for controversial crematorium proposed in Orange Mound

    By: Kirstin Garriss

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A community meeting about a proposed crematorium in the heart of Orange Mound is being held Monday night. 

    This will be the first time we hear from the property owner behind the proposal.

    Related: Proposal aims to put a crematorium in Orange Mound

    Some business owners have already been speaking out against the project because they believe a crematorium isn't the right kind of business for the neighborhood. 

    The proposal would turn a vacant lot at Park Avenue and Marechalneil Street into a metal building. 

    That area is right next to homes, several businesses and across from a church. 

    FOX13's Kirstin Garriss is at the community meeting and will have a LIVE report tonight on FOX13 News at 9. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories