Community meeting held for controversial crematorium proposed in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A community meeting about a proposed crematorium in the heart of Orange Mound is being held Monday night.
This will be the first time we hear from the property owner behind the proposal.
Some business owners have already been speaking out against the project because they believe a crematorium isn't the right kind of business for the neighborhood.
The proposal would turn a vacant lot at Park Avenue and Marechalneil Street into a metal building.
That area is right next to homes, several businesses and across from a church.
