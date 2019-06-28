0 Community project encourages teenagers and residents to clean blighted areas in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Community leaders are taking it upon themselves to get teenagers involved in cleaning up blighted properties in Raleigh.

A property in the 3900 block of Austin Peay Highway is one of many areas community leaders want to bring back to life.

It appears homeless people are camping out and there is tall grass and trash all over the property.

“People that drive by this property are often going to say, ‘I don’t want to go there, I don’t want my kids there, I don’t want anyone to be around there because it doesn’t look safe,” J. Michael Carpenter said.

Carpenter, 19, is among dozens of teenagers getting involved in the Raleigh Cleanup project this summer.

The property that is now for sale in the 3900 block of Austin Peay Highway is filled with litter.

It also appears homeless people are camping out and a mattress, but that’s not all.

“We have weeds in the back here that are all overgrown, trash littered all across the parking lot and we have weeds growing up by the side of the building over there,” Carpenter said.

Property owners are one of the things that are a concern.

Rhonda Logan, the executive director of the Raleigh Community Development Corporation (CDC), is asking teens to get involved in the cleanup.

Right now, they are targeting commercial businesses considered eyesores.

“These are opportunities for us to pull those youth in and to support them and to help them understand that this is your city as well and you can be a part of the solution,” Logan said.

One of their first projects involved removing weeds, shrubs and other debris near Christ the Redeemer Church in Raleigh.

Senior citizens in congregation told the CDC the overgrown debris caused the crime to spike.

People who live in the neighborhood said they experienced less crime after the cleanup.

“It’s our community as well, we live here and this is going to be what we inherit one day and it’s our responsibility to help take care of it now,” Carpenter said.

After they target the commercial properties, Logan said the next phase is addressing the homeless problem because this image here is a reality.

