0 Community raising funds, support for Memphis' own ‘Back It Up Terry'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two years ago, a man in a wheelchair became the poster child for what not to do as you light fireworks.

‘Back It Up Terry’ became a viral sensation and now he needs your help.

Every Fourth of July the video suddenly floods your timeline. In a now-viral video, a man in a wheelchair stays put after lighting fireworks in the street.

They go off all around him, as his cousins yell for him to get out of the way.

“Put it in reverse, Terry,” they yell.

What you may not have known when you watched, ‘Back It Up Terry’ is from right here in the Mid-South, born and raised in Whitehaven. The video was shot right in front of his grandmother’s house.

“I was like, what did I just do? What did I just do,” Antario Davis, better known as ‘Back It Up Terry’ told us Saturday, recounting the story.

Terry wants everyone to know he didn’t intend for things to happen the way they did.

“I lit the fireworks and my chair had went off on its own and I didn’t know it, so when I raised up to move, I couldn’t move,” he said of what we saw in the video.

The fireworks left Terry scarred.

He needs a new wheelchair, one that doesn’t have the feature that caused him to get locked up before.

But they come with a hefty price tag. Despite being a viral sensation, he hasn’t gotten a dime from his internet stardom.

“My old chair, I had for more than 11 years.”

To help Terry get a new chair, so he can put that thing down, flip it, and reverse it, supporters have started two Go Fund Me pages in his honor.

“I’m just overjoyed and happy that people are actually out there and 100%,” he said of those pages.

If you’re interested in donating to Terry’s Go Fund Me, or you can recommend a good trademark attorney, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/back-it-up-terry-new-wheelchair-fundraiser.



