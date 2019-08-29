0 Community rallies after 7-year-old boy shot inside Memphis home overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family and friends of a 7-year-old boy held a prayer vigil for him Wednesday after a gunman shot him.

Someone shot into the home where the child and 11 other children live in Orange Mound. That child is the only one who was injured in the shooting.

The community where the shooting happened came out nearly 24 hours later and told FOX13 they are doing everything they can to help police.

Police said they responded to the 2700 block of Browning Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the home, they found a 7-year-old boy shot multiple times.

According to people who live in the neighborhood, 11 other children happened to be in the home at the time of the shooting.

“We need to go back to being there for each other. We need to go back to loving on each other and standing up each other like the ones before us did,” one neighbor said.

Memphis police said they are still in the beginning stages of this investigation.

However, police have released very vague information about the suspected gunman – the shooter drove off in a four-door sedan.

The community, however, believes the issue of violence is beginning to become too much to live with.

“You own your community, stop letting everybody else dictate the narrative. It’s time for the people to dictate and take back the narrative,” one person said.

Detectives told FOX13 the child is expected to be okay, but he is still in serious condition.

On 08/27 at 10:02 p.m., Officers responded to an Agg Assault at 2771 Browning. The complainant advised an unknown person shot into the house and hit a juvenile. The 7-year-old male victim was xported to LeBonheur by private vehicle. He is listed as critical. Call 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 28, 2019

