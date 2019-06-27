0 Community rallies around grieving family at vigil for toddler who was shot, killed by brother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dozens of people gathered to remember the life of a four-year-old boy from Frayser.

Police said Ayden Robinson was shot and killed by his 3-year-old brother while they were playing alone with a loaded gun at the Pershing Park Apartments on Monday.

Nathaniel Wilkins, the mother’s boyfriend, has been charged with reckless homicide for the shooting. He was released on bond Tuesday afternoon.

FOX13 was invited to the candlelight vigil where family members celebrated the toddler’s life.

“I just never thought it would happen to us, but it did,” said Xavier Gill, Robinson’s uncle.

Gill said these past couple of days have been difficult.

“Even though this thing is a big tragedy thing, it happened for a reason,” he said. “It brought our families closer.”

Police said the gun used during the shooting belonged to Wilkins. According to Wilkins’ TBI background check, he was arrested for driving with a suspended license in 2015 and 2013.

On Wednesday night, Gill said his family isn’t thinking about how Ayden died, but how he lived.

“He was always smiling, kind, sharing, loving, he shared everything,” he said.

Gill hopes what happened to them is somber reminder to other families to secure their guns, especially around children.

“Because anything can happen you could lose your child at any second and never know. My sister was overprotective and she never thought this situation would happen. Tell all parents take every situation seriously,” said Gill.

Family members told FOX13 Ayden’s funeral will be this Saturday.

