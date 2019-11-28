0 Community rallying together after woman was left for dead on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A story of a community rallying together for a domestic abuse survivor.

FOX13 first reported last week, that a woman was found face down and bloodied on the side of I-40 after her husband was accused of attacking her.

He died in a hotel room over the weekend.

Now, friends, family and the community are doing what they can to support Kim Burleson and her three children.

Burleson is now home and recovering, according to Jay Compton. Compton is the General Manager of Lifetime Fitness in Collierville, where Kim Burleson has worked for nearly the last eight years.

“One of the things we want to do with the GoFundMe is to help take the financial pressure off." Compton said. "We feel like if financial worry is a side, it will help her heal quicker. It’s the one thing we can do."

Burleson’s family created a GoFundMe that’s being run by the family. But Compton said the Lifetime family wanted to help and is now spreading the word about the campaign.

“I can honestly say I’ve looked at the different amounts and I feel equally appreciative,” Compton said. “Doesn’t matter if it was $5 or $500, every bit counts."

In just a day, more than $13,000 has been raised.

Compton said the help is coming from the Lifetime gym family, gym members, family, friends, and strangers alike.

One day before Thanksgiving, the hope is that people will find it in their hearts to help a victim on the mend.

“Amazing human being, amazing person, loves everyone, cares about everyone," he said. "She’s a giver. She gives and gives and gives. So this is the one time we can give back to her."

The link to her GoFundMe is here.

