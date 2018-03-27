0 Community seeking answers after three inmates escape from Millington prison camp

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned new information about three inmates caught outside the Millington Federal Prison Camp and why local law enforcement was never notified.

A prison spokesperson told us the prisoners were found wandering on the property after 1:30 Saturday night and immediately taken into custody.

The prison camp is a minimum security facility. It doesn't have tall fences topped with barb wire. "We call it the life of luxury, penitentiary. It is white collar," said Leroy Feuchter who lives across from the prison camp.

According to the Bureau of Prison, three inmates were found outside their cell wandering the grounds.

The inmates "were immediately placed in administrative detention. Local law enforcement was not notified" an email stated.

Neighbors FOX13 talked with told us they, Millington Police, sheriff's department and even Memphis Police should have been told. "The fact that we live right down the road and just found out about it yesterday?" said Kim Dunn.

FOX13 has reported on the problems the prison camp before with neighbor complaining about work release inmates meeting friends, walking away from the facility and residents never knowing about it back in 2012.

Last November, 40-year-old inmate Travon Gardner escaped only to be caught by U .S. Marshals in Brownsville, Tennessee.

Dunn told FOX13, "It is ridiculous and them not letting anyone know."

This most recent case is a reminder to people living near the jail that an inmate escape is always a threat and the prison response is not as fast they would like.

The prison told us the inmates were not spotted and taken into custody until almost five hours after FOX13 first notified Millington Police.

"I'd like to know how they did that without getting caught. They are supposed to know where those guys are 24/7," said Leroy Feuchter.

Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland who represents Millington told FOX13 he will question the Bureau of Prisons why a BOLO was not sent out to law enforcement as required.

Congressman Steve Cohen who represents that section of Millington emailed FOX13 to say he expects protocol to followed to keep law enforcement informed.

“I’m glad the inmates were recaptured,but I expect the response to any such incident to follow established protocols so that relevant law enforcement agencies are kept fully informed.” - Congressman Cohen

