0 Community speaks out after Mississippi toddler was stabbed to death and put in oven

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Tenn. - A Mississippi community is in mourning over the brutal stabbing death of a 20-month-old.

Law enforcement says Royalty Marie Floyd was stabbed to death by her grandmother, Carolyn Jones.

FOX13 has been doing some digging. Neighbors say something happened days before the killing. Pastor Louis Bailey lived next door to Jones. He noticed something days before.

“She set the toys outside. I never thought anything of it, because I’m not really nosey…. That was the plan of the devil - the work of the devil,” Pastor Bailey said.

The toys are still piled up outside the house.

The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department said Jones has no criminal priors with the county.

FOX13 reached out to MBI to see if she has any record anywhere else – we’re waiting to hear back.

“Well the only thing I can tell you about my neighbor is I prayed for her once and I saw her a couple of times and it seems like she was a nice person,” Pastor Bailey said.

We have reached out to Jones family members for comment.

In the meantime, there is a plan for prayer.

“And we just have to pray for the family. Monday evening at the Bolivar County Courthouse, the community is going to come together at 5 p.m. We will have a prayer service.”

The pastor is trying to get as many church members at the courthouse Monday at 5:00 to pray at the around which the call came in.

