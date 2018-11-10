Community wants part of Summer Ave to become city's first international district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Community leaders want a stretch of Summer Ave. to become the city’s first international district.
Some say you can eat around the world in less than three minutes in that area.
There are about 30 to 50 cultures represented in the stretch of Summer Ave. between Highland and White Station.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Regional One employee fired after wearing controversial shirt to voting poll in Mississippi
- Arrest made after boy found dead with gunshot wound to head outside Mid-South apartments
- Memphis man murdered months after graduating from Central High, family says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
$50,000 in grant money has been injected to widen sidewalks and put up banners and some landscaping to give the area its own feel and to attract more customers.
The Summer Ave. Merchants Association is working with an organization called Prime Development to develop banners for the roadway.
They’ll go on light poles along Summer Ave International District.
A banner advertising cultural holidays and events will go on the other side of the pole.
WATCH the video above for how business owners in the area are embracing the changes.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}