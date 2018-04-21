0 Company hopes to cap death liability at $5,000 for father and son's tugboat death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis tugboat company is trying to claim in court that their liability payment for each of their employees’ lives should be $5,000.

The filing in federal court is in connection to the drowning deaths of Keith Pigram, 34, and Anquavious Jamison, 19, after their tugboat capsized in the Mississippi River this past December. There is now a legal battle between the Memphis-based tugboat company and the families of their employees.

“When they left on December 8, that morning for work, my whole life shattered behind it."

On December 8th Kim Newsome lost her only son and her fiancé.

“They are all I know,” she said. “My son, he was a good young man. Graduated, got a job. He was following in the path of Keith.”

Kim, relatives, and friends searched the banks of the Mississippi for nine days before they found Anquavious’ body. Keith is still missing, more than four months later.

The father of five and his soon to be step-son were working for Wepfer Marine when the tugboat sank.

“The Marine was like ‘We are going to take care of you, we are going to make sure everything is right,’” said Murray Wells, an attorney representing Anquavious’ family.

Wells said that sentiment quickly faded. Two weeks after Qua’s body was recovered, the company used a law from 1851 to file a complaint capping their liability.

“This 1850s law says the value of things that were lost including humans is limited to whatever the value, the salvage value of what went down,” said Wells.

The company claimed the tugboat was worth $10,000.

“When they filed that motion for $10,000. That was an insult,” said Newsome.

Wells agrees, he also believe the monetary figure is inaccurate.

“It's got diesel engines worth $60,000-$100,000 apiece on them,” said Wells.

“I thought that Keith would mean more to the company,” said Newsome, talking about her fiancé who was a Captain and had been with the company for roughly 11 years.

On Saturday, the family is going back to the shore, to march with signs and push for safety changes to the boats.

In the meantime, the company Keith and Qua worked so hard for, are now battling their relatives in court.

“It's not about money,” said Newsome.

She does not even want to think about dollars and cents though, not when her life has been changed forever.

“We were a team, and I don't have that anymore,” she said through tears.

Wepfer Marine did help pay for Qua's funeral. FOX13 called the company today, but was told no managers were available. The company's lawyer did not return an email request for comment.

After the initial lawsuit, the family filed one of their own, seeking five million dollars for Qua's life. They are still holding onto hope that Keith's body will be found.

The family is holding a march Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. They are meeting at 2661 Channel Avenue.

