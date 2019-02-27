Company intends to fight foreclosure of Clark Tower in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The company that owns and manages a popular building in East Memphis told FOX13 it intends to fight foreclosure.
A foreclosure notice listed indicates the owners of Clark Tower defaulted on a more than $60 million loan from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank.
The CEO was outspoken about the lawsuit the company filed against the lender. He said the company has been making monthly payments under the loan.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Cordova teen charged in two separate 2018 murders, held on $4 million bond
- Tennessee man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa before online delivery
- Girl hospitalized after being attacked by students at SCS school
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Many Memphians will say the building known as one of the tallest sites in East Memphis is a historic landmark.
When FOX13 called the CEO of In-Rel Properties to ask about the foreclosure notice, he said he sees no reason why the lender is not fully protected since Clark Tower has been making monthly payments.
It is possible that the building will be sold to the highest bidder on March 22.
In a statement, the CEO said Clark Tower has more than once submitted to the lender a formal notice to refinance – to which the lender did not substantively respond.
In the lawsuit filed against the lender, Clark Tower alleged certain irregularities about the manner in which the lender has been handling the refinancing.
It reads, in part: “The defendant holder coordinated a common plan and scheme with defendant loan servicers to hijack the refinance and hold it hostage.”
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}