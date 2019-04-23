0 Company owners building training center in Como for potential employees

COMO, Miss. - A North Mississippi Construction and Gas company said it is unable to find qualified workers, so the owners are building a training center in the Como area.

The owners told FOX13 they are opening the center in June and training five people at a time, in a way that benefits them and the company.

Trent Johnson, with Mid-South Boring and Piping said the company intends to build a training center on a lot in the town of Como, which has a population of 1200.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Johnson told FOX13 the business is not only having a hard time finding skilled workers, but they also cannot find people who even know how to use a shovel.

“I had an employee in the last month that I pulled up on the job and he had a shovel and was attempting to use it backwards and trying to use it,” Johnson said.

Johnson told FOX13 he intends on heading up the classes himself. He plans to teach employees how to know where buried gas and water lines are located and how to work around them without hurting the lines or themselves.

"We hope to teach new employees how to go out and work at a job site, starting with safety principles and the simple things like using a shovel and using basic hand tools and how to follow directions,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he hopes to get some new workers onto a path that will lead to a long career.

“To find some younger employees that can go into this field, that can grow in. We have young men who have climbed the ladder in the last few years,” Johnson said.

The training center is set to open along South Main Street by the middle of the summer.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.